Regan Brummer

May 9, 1998 - December 25, 2021

Regan Brummer, 23, passed away on December 25, 2021, Lincoln, Nebraska. Regan was born to Clair and Angela Brummer on May 9, 1998. In addition to her parents, her siblings Gage; Hunter; Sonny; Nick; and Jillian; and her dog, Lyla; and cat, Milo; will miss her beyond imagining.

Regan graduated in 2015 from Lincoln Southeast High School and attended classes at both Southeast Community College and UNL, focusing on psychology. She had a passion for children and worked as a nanny throughout her high school years, but eventually entered the service industry, working at various restaurants in Lincoln.

Regan flourished as a waitress and bartender due to her bubbly personality and ability to befriend everyone. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and writing, spending time with loved ones, shopping, and visiting local coffee shops.

Open house Celebration of Regan's Life at Robber's Cave (925 Robber's Cave Rd. Lincoln, NE 68503) on Saturday, January 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with family speaking at 1:30. Condolences may be sent to the family at 616 West B Street, Lincoln, NE 68522.