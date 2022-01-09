Menu
Regan Brummer
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021

Regan Brummer

May 9, 1998 - December 25, 2021

Regan Brummer, 23, passed away on December 25, 2021, Lincoln, Nebraska. Regan was born to Clair and Angela Brummer on May 9, 1998. In addition to her parents, her siblings Gage; Hunter; Sonny; Nick; and Jillian; and her dog, Lyla; and cat, Milo; will miss her beyond imagining.

Regan graduated in 2015 from Lincoln Southeast High School and attended classes at both Southeast Community College and UNL, focusing on psychology. She had a passion for children and worked as a nanny throughout her high school years, but eventually entered the service industry, working at various restaurants in Lincoln.

Regan flourished as a waitress and bartender due to her bubbly personality and ability to befriend everyone. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and writing, spending time with loved ones, shopping, and visiting local coffee shops.

Open house Celebration of Regan's Life at Robber's Cave (925 Robber's Cave Rd. Lincoln, NE 68503) on Saturday, January 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with family speaking at 1:30. Condolences may be sent to the family at 616 West B Street, Lincoln, NE 68522.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Robber's Cave
925 Robber's Cave Rd., Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Haley Jansen
January 14, 2022
I like you, S
January 13, 2022
Clair and family so sorry to hear of Regan's passing, she was a bright star that will shine forever.
Melody and Jeff Stewart
January 11, 2022
John, Mary and Britt Fordham
January 11, 2022
Regan became my teammate when she was 9 years old. She became the light of my life and we had so much fun together. We continued to meet once a month. I miss her so much and will always treasure the time we had together.
Joyce Vosteen
Friend
January 9, 2022
