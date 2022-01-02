Richard E. Albers

November 16, 1935 - December 29, 2021

Rev. Richard E. Albers, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on December 29, 2021. He was born on November 16, 1935, in Shawano, WI, to Eric and Marie (Wambsganss) Albers. Rev. Albers worked for many years with the American Motor Company then found his calling as a Minister.

He served several Church Congregations: Grace Lutheran (Fairbury, NE), Grace Lutheran (Round Mountain, NV), and Immanuel Lutheran/Bethlehem Lutheran (Bremen, KS) retiring in Lincoln in 2002.

Family members include his wife Esther of Lincoln; sister Marie Schneider, Milwaukee, WI; brothers Mike of Chicago, IL, and John of Menomonee Falls, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rev. Donald Albers and Gerald Albers.

Funeral Service to be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd Street, Lincoln. Rev. Mark Ebert officiating. No viewing/Closed Casket. Burial to be held in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Harbine, NE, at 1:45 p.m on Tuesday (1/4). Condolences online at roperandsons.com