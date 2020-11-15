Richard Ballas

Richard Ballas, age 39, of Aurora, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Aurora.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19th at the Aurora United Methodist Church with Pastors Michelle & Greg Reed officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Methodist Church 1104 A St. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed through the Aurora United Methodist Church Facebook page. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.