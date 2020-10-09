Menu
Richard Dale "Rick" King

Richard "Rick" Dale King

September 30, 2020

Richard "Rick" Dale King, 60, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2020, with family by his side. Rick was a loving and caring father and grandfather who loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his son Jesse King, a long-time girlfriend, and many friends. Preceded in death by his grandson Camden King, Parents Faye, and Walter Neve.

Please join his loved ones in a celebration of life gathering at Risky's bar and grill on Sunday, October 11th at 3:30 pm


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
