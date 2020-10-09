Richard "Rick" Dale King

September 30, 2020

Richard "Rick" Dale King, 60, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2020, with family by his side. Rick was a loving and caring father and grandfather who loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his son Jesse King, a long-time girlfriend, and many friends. Preceded in death by his grandson Camden King, Parents Faye, and Walter Neve.

Please join his loved ones in a celebration of life gathering at Risky's bar and grill on Sunday, October 11th at 3:30 pm