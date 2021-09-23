Richard (Dick) Fitzsimmons

September 17, 2021

Richard (Dick) Fitzsimmons, age 78, Lincoln.

Preceded in death by father, Ivan Fitzsimmons, mother, Helen Beastall, step-father Ike Beastall, step-mother Betty Fitzsimmons, brothers Leon and Harvey Fitzsimmons, and wife, Barb Fitzsimmons. Survived by significant other Jan Conrad, Lincoln; son Mark (Amy) Fitzsimmons, Wilber, grandsons Jayme, Zach, Nic, Max; great-grandsons Jax and Crue; daughter Jill (Kelly) Maxfield, Lincoln, grandsons Cade and Chase; step grandchildren Jacob, Jordan, Josh, Jaedon, and Elizabeth; daughter Jackie (Jake) Glines, Lincoln, grandsons Jacob, Trey, and Braxton; Aunt Doris Ohnemus, Quincy, Illinois; sister-in-law Mary Fitzsimmons and nephew Jackson Fitzsimmons, Quincy, Illinois; other nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Thursday, September 23, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th, at 11:00 A.M. (masks are required inside Messiah.) Following the service there will be a processional led by the Patriot Guard, Roughriders, and Frontier H.O.G. to Yankee Hill Cemetery for inurnment with military funeral honors.