Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Fitzsimmons
FUNERAL HOME
The Nebraska Cremation Society
911 N. Linden Street
Wahoo, NE

Richard (Dick) Fitzsimmons

September 17, 2021

Richard (Dick) Fitzsimmons, age 78, Lincoln.

Preceded in death by father, Ivan Fitzsimmons, mother, Helen Beastall, step-father Ike Beastall, step-mother Betty Fitzsimmons, brothers Leon and Harvey Fitzsimmons, and wife, Barb Fitzsimmons. Survived by significant other Jan Conrad, Lincoln; son Mark (Amy) Fitzsimmons, Wilber, grandsons Jayme, Zach, Nic, Max; great-grandsons Jax and Crue; daughter Jill (Kelly) Maxfield, Lincoln, grandsons Cade and Chase; step grandchildren Jacob, Jordan, Josh, Jaedon, and Elizabeth; daughter Jackie (Jake) Glines, Lincoln, grandsons Jacob, Trey, and Braxton; Aunt Doris Ohnemus, Quincy, Illinois; sister-in-law Mary Fitzsimmons and nephew Jackson Fitzsimmons, Quincy, Illinois; other nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Thursday, September 23, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th, at 11:00 A.M. (masks are required inside Messiah.) Following the service there will be a processional led by the Patriot Guard, Roughriders, and Frontier H.O.G. to Yankee Hill Cemetery for inurnment with military funeral honors. Leave online condolences at NebraskaCremation.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
1800 South 84th Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
The Nebraska Cremation Society
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Nebraska Cremation Society.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.