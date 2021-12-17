Richard A. Gardner

February 10, 1958 - December 15, 2021

Richard A. Gardner, 63, of Lincoln passed away December 15, 2021, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born February 10, 1958, in Lincoln, NE to Charles and Wanda (Steinkamp) Gardner. Rick worked for many years in maintenance at Kawasaki and was a long-time member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Most of all, Rick was a talented musician who loved playing guitar in various bands and just jamming with his friends. Rick loved nature. He enjoyed hiking, climbing, mountains, camping, biking, and photography. He loved his many dogs that were his companions through the years.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and very special friend Kelli Nelson. He is survived by brothers, Charles Gardner Jr and Thomas Gardner; sister Lynda Hames (Don Emeigh), nephews Geoffrey Hames (Nida), Jonathan Emeigh, and Joseph Gardner; niece Jennifer Phillips; great nephew Lane Hames; great niece Cameren Phillips; Kelli's children, Lacey McGhee (Rodrick) and Levi Nelson; and his beloved cat, Kiki.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Joining Forces Saving Lives or Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com