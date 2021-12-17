Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. Gardner
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Richard A. Gardner

February 10, 1958 - December 15, 2021

Richard A. Gardner, 63, of Lincoln passed away December 15, 2021, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born February 10, 1958, in Lincoln, NE to Charles and Wanda (Steinkamp) Gardner. Rick worked for many years in maintenance at Kawasaki and was a long-time member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Most of all, Rick was a talented musician who loved playing guitar in various bands and just jamming with his friends. Rick loved nature. He enjoyed hiking, climbing, mountains, camping, biking, and photography. He loved his many dogs that were his companions through the years.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and very special friend Kelli Nelson. He is survived by brothers, Charles Gardner Jr and Thomas Gardner; sister Lynda Hames (Don Emeigh), nephews Geoffrey Hames (Nida), Jonathan Emeigh, and Joseph Gardner; niece Jennifer Phillips; great nephew Lane Hames; great niece Cameren Phillips; Kelli's children, Lacey McGhee (Rodrick) and Levi Nelson; and his beloved cat, Kiki.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Joining Forces Saving Lives or Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ricky & I worked 2nd shift together for many years. He would always provide me with good conversation to break up the time. I will always remember how heartbroken he was when he learned of the death of Stevie Ray Vaughn. Ricky's passion for music will always be remembered.
Brad Carper
Work
December 20, 2021
From junior high school to last week so many good times we had. The faces he made while playing guitar to inspire everyone to new heights. The adventures far and wide. Rick was a caring person with a big heart. You are sadly missed. Until we meet again, your friend always!
David Connett
Friend
December 19, 2021
Oh no, just found out. So sorry to lose the amazing Goose Man. Really have some great childhood memories and this is a major loss. He was a good man and a legend.
Wayne Babchuk
Friend
December 18, 2021
Many fun memories working with Ricky. He had a good heart, and a wonderful sense of humor that made work much more enjoyable when he was around. Ricky had many entertaining stories to share, and will greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Ricky, Godspeed.
Terry Bruce
Work
December 18, 2021
Richard brought so much light and move t this. He will be sorely missed. I
Cynthia Maser
Friend
December 18, 2021
We all will miss the guy who made us all laugh. Ricky was the guy who kept your spirits up at work with his stories.
Robert Hain
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results