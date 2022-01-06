Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Harms
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE

Richard Harms

April 13, 1941 - January 4, 2022

Richard K. Harms 80 of Syracuse died Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 in Syracuse Nebraska. He was born April 13th, 1941 To Wilkie and Sophia (Schalk) Harms near Syracuse. Richard was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church (Delaware) Syracuse.

Richard is survived by siblings Ella Beccard, John (Marlene) Harms, Fritz Harms, Helen Stubbendick, Ray (Betty) Harms; his other family Dennis and Cindy Rinne, Matt and Carrie Rinne, Emma and Sadie and Denise Valenzuela; also many nieces nephews cousin and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday, January 7th, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church (Delaware) Syracuse, Nebraska. Visitation 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at Hammons Family Funeral Services Weeping Water. Live Streaming, of the service or leave condolences or tributes on www.hammonsfs.co


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St, Weeping Water, NE
Jan
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church (Delaware)
Syracuse, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hammons Family Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hammons Family Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.