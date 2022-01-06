Richard Harms

April 13, 1941 - January 4, 2022

Richard K. Harms 80 of Syracuse died Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 in Syracuse Nebraska. He was born April 13th, 1941 To Wilkie and Sophia (Schalk) Harms near Syracuse. Richard was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church (Delaware) Syracuse.

Richard is survived by siblings Ella Beccard, John (Marlene) Harms, Fritz Harms, Helen Stubbendick, Ray (Betty) Harms; his other family Dennis and Cindy Rinne, Matt and Carrie Rinne, Emma and Sadie and Denise Valenzuela; also many nieces nephews cousin and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday, January 7th, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church (Delaware) Syracuse, Nebraska. Visitation 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at Hammons Family Funeral Services Weeping Water. Live Streaming, of the service or leave condolences or tributes on www.hammonsfs.co