Richard J. Rediger

November 8, 2020

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford, Pastor Tim Springer officiating. Visitation is Friday, from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. www.lauberfh.com.