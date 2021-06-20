Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard D. "Rick" Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Richard "Rick" D. Johnson

June 26, 1963 - May 14, 2021

Richard "Rick" D. Johnson, 57, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home. Born to Donald and Sandra (Haack) Johnson on June 26, 1963, in Lincoln. USMC Veteran. Rick graduated from Malcom High School in 1981. Rick enjoyed classic cars, 80's Hair band music, and WWE Wrestling.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne Johnson; sister, Vicky (Warren) Hall; many cousins; and numerous friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

A Gathering of friends and family will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.