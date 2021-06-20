Richard "Rick" D. Johnson

June 26, 1963 - May 14, 2021

Richard "Rick" D. Johnson, 57, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home. Born to Donald and Sandra (Haack) Johnson on June 26, 1963, in Lincoln. USMC Veteran. Rick graduated from Malcom High School in 1981. Rick enjoyed classic cars, 80's Hair band music, and WWE Wrestling.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne Johnson; sister, Vicky (Warren) Hall; many cousins; and numerous friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

A Gathering of friends and family will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.