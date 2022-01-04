Richard LeRoy Lawver

December 30, 2021

Richard LeRoy Lawver, age 86, Wahoo. Died December 30, 2021 in Wahoo. Survived by wife Clara; children and spouses Richard Michael (Denise), Matthew (Joni), Katherine (Terry) Chadek, Mary (Jim) Kruse, Mark (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; 2 nieces. Preceded in death by parents Bernard and Mary Anne (Fortuna) Lawver, sisters Sandra Klaudt, Deanna (Schnoor) Lynn, grandson Benjamin Zeleny.

Funeral 5:00 pm Tuesday. Visitation 6-8 pm Tuesday, all at funeral home. Interment 11:00 am Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials to the family for later designations. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, 402-443-3128 NebraskaCremation.com