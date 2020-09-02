Richard "Rich" Lilja

August 29, 2020

Richard "Rich" Lilja, of Lincoln, passed away on August 29, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Velree, sons, Mike (Sherri), of Nebraska City, Mark, of Lincoln, grandchildren, Heather Lilja, of Grand Prairie, TX, Logan and Dusty Lilja, of Concordia, KS, sisters, Sheryl (Lyle) Cramblet, of Lincoln, Jan (George) Briggs, of Arlington, TX, niece, Deb (Derek) Swisher, of Kansas City, MO, nephew, Jeremy Cramblet, of Lincoln, and many friends and family.

Visitation 2:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th Street, Lincoln, Ne Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fridhem Cemetery, Wahoo (Swedeburg), NE. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Capital Humane Society/Dog Rescue, 6500 S. 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com