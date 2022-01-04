Richard Zee Mendoza

January 16, 1935 - January 1, 2022

Richard Zee Mendoza, 86, of Lincoln went home to be with our Lord and the love of his life on January 1, 2022, Richard was born January 16, 1935, in Lincoln, NE to Edward and Leola "Billie" (Halvorson) Mendoza. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. Richard served in the Marines when he was just 18 years old until he was honorably discharged four years later.

Richard returned to Lincoln to start and make his way through life. He married the love of his life, Betty Lou Jeffries, on August 23, 1959. They had two children, Tammy, and Rick. Shortly, after getting married Richard "Menny" started working for the Lincoln Fire Dept. This forged many lifelong friendships with fellow Firefighters. He drove the rig and worked the water pump.

Along with being a Firefighter, he served in the National Guard and the CBs. He always worked so hard to better life for his family. One of his favorite jobs after retiring in 1989 was being the equipment manager for the NE football team.

Throughout his life Richard loved his family, Nebraska football, Midget Football, he coached Elks for many years, John Wayne, Johnny Cash, Western movies, and he threw the best 4th of July parties. They started with a family parade marching around the pool to John Phillips Susa music. In 1989 and 1992 the other passion in his life was the birth of his granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne, and grandson, Zachary Zee.

He didn't miss any of the kid's activities or sporting events as they grew up. He lost his beloved wife, Betty Lou, after 53 years of marriage in 2013. Richard has suffered ill health these past several years and has been residing at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. However, he met his great-grandsons Miles Richard and Wesley David, and his great-granddaughter, Juliana "Coco" Socorro.

Richard is survived by his daughter Tammy Mendoza Greenlee (Jim Greenlee) of Riverton, WY, son Rick (Jackie) Mendoza of Waverly, NE, grandchildren Elizabeth (Rafael) Cabrera of Ashland, NE. Zach (Mary) Mendoza of Lincoln, NE; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-Law Gene and Peggy Jeffries, Gay Jeffries, Judy, and Doug Heim, and Linda Mendoza, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins/cousins-in-law. Preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou, parents, parents-in-law Clyde and Lucile Jeffries, brother Phil Mendoza, sister Anita Mendoza, niece Stacie Olson, and brother-in-law Bob Jeffries.

PERHAPS, THE BEST THING ABOUT RICHARD IS HE NEVER MET A STRANGER.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10841 North 148th Street. Masks are required. Inurnment at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, with military graveside rites. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com