Richard P. (Dick) Keller, Sr.

July 28, 1933 - November 20, 2020

Richard P. (Dick) Keller, Sr., 87, of Lincoln passed away on November 20, 2020. Born July 28, 1933 to Frank and Agnes (Maciejewski) Keller in Menasha, WI. Worked as a Senior Technician for IBM until his retirement. Member of the American Legion for 47 years, past Commander of Legion Post 3, past president of the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf Association, past member of the Lincoln Men's Bowling Association. Dick was very proud of his service to our country as an Airman (Basic) in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted fan of the Cornhuskers, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Karen (Deines) Keller; daughter, Cindy (Glenn) Henry; son, Richard P. Keller, Jr.; step children, Sean DeBoer (Heather Johnson), Shelley (Pat) Dettmer, Heidi (Mark) White; grandchildren, Renee Savidge, Natalie, Jackson, Carson, and Tyson Dettmer, Olivia and Sophie White, Cole DeBoer; great grandchild, Dominic Urdiales; sister, Peggy M. (Rusty) Losse, Kathleen J. Dowdy; brother, Thomas A. (Vicki) Keller. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Geraldine.

Honorary pallbearers are Renee Savidge, Natalie Dettmer, Jackson Dettmer, Tyson Dettmer, Carson Dettmer, Olivia White, Sophie White, Cole DeBoer, Chuck Brunke, and Dick Draper. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Memorial contributions may be directed towards American Legion Post 3, Lincoln, NE. Live streaming of the service and online condolences at Roperandsons.com.