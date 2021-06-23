Richard Lee Peach

July 22, 1939 - June 20, 2021

Richard Lee Peach, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 after a courageous battle with a GMO brain tumor. Richard was born July 22, 1939 to Clyde and Mae (Hetherington) Peach in Vermillion, Kansas. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1957. Richard worked for Safeway Stores for over 25 years followed by becoming a self employed auto mechanic. He also worked for Ideal Grocery for 7 years. Richard was a longtime member of Grace Methodist Church. He was a member of the Nifty 50 Car Club and enjoyed restoring classic cars and showing his 1961 Ford Starliner. He was united in marriage to Marjorie White on June 12, 1966.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marjorie; brother, Larry (Mary) Peach; brothers in-law, Kenneth (Judy) White, Donald (Patricia) White, and Larry (Brooke) White; 18 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by, his parents and several aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held from 9 am - 10 am Thursday, June 24 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln followed by the funeral service at 10 am. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. "Husbands hug your wives, wives hug your husbands." Please do an act of kindness in Richard's memory. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.