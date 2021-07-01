Richard J. "Rick" Pickel

March 26, 1964 - June 29, 2021

Richard J. "Rick" Pickel, 57, of Lincoln, died June 29, 2021 with his family by his side after a grueling battle with pancreatic cancer. Born March 26, 1964 in Lincoln to Dick & Roxie (Carpenter) Pickel.

Survived by wife, Susan (Williams) children, Jake (Katey) Pickel, Carly Pickel; grandkids/kids, Elizabeth, Gabriella, Kale, Ainsley, Tatum, Reid; parents, Dick & Roxie Pickel; brother, Ronald (Katy) Pickel, mother-in-law, Anita Williams; sister-in-law, Sheri (Andy) Tewes; nieces/nephews; great niece/nephew and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Rodney Pickel, grandparents Richard W. & Arlene Pickel, Maxine & John Carpenter; and father-in-law, Larry Williams.

Celebration of Life services: 10 am Friday (7/2/21) at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com