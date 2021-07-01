Menu
Richard J. "Rick" Pickel
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Richard J. "Rick" Pickel

March 26, 1964 - June 29, 2021

Richard J. "Rick" Pickel, 57, of Lincoln, died June 29, 2021 with his family by his side after a grueling battle with pancreatic cancer. Born March 26, 1964 in Lincoln to Dick & Roxie (Carpenter) Pickel.

Survived by wife, Susan (Williams) children, Jake (Katey) Pickel, Carly Pickel; grandkids/kids, Elizabeth, Gabriella, Kale, Ainsley, Tatum, Reid; parents, Dick & Roxie Pickel; brother, Ronald (Katy) Pickel, mother-in-law, Anita Williams; sister-in-law, Sheri (Andy) Tewes; nieces/nephews; great niece/nephew and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Rodney Pickel, grandparents Richard W. & Arlene Pickel, Maxine & John Carpenter; and father-in-law, Larry Williams.

Celebration of Life services: 10 am Friday (7/2/21) at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don´t know where to begin, kicking myself for not keeping in touch with you guys. Thought of both of you often, So sorry for your loss, Rick was a very great person & Friend I will miss him deeply. Sue you will be in our prayers, Speechless!
Shawn Otoole
Friend
July 6, 2021
Nancy and Steve Schneider
July 1, 2021
Sue, I am so very sorry to hear of Ricks passing. We will always remember his smile and laugh best! Our love to you!
Nancy and Steve Schneider
Friend
July 1, 2021
An amazing guy, I was fortunate to know Rick as a neighbor for over 10 years! Great heart, wonderful family man and a loving guy to all he knew. My condolences to Rick´s family and friends, he will be missed so much!! RIP Rick May God watch over and bless his wife and family every day!!
Michael Jackson
Friend
July 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patty Yurk
Other
July 1, 2021
Pickle family---So very sorry for your loss of Rick. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless!
Dorothy Crewdson
Other
July 1, 2021
Susan, I am so sorry to hear about Rick. The Lord is watching over you and blessing your family during this difficult time. I am sending prayers and hugs your way. God Bless you all! Pam Martin
Pam Martin
July 1, 2021
Sending our love to the entire family, and praying for God's comfort and strength. Though Rick is now in his Heavenly Home we will greatly miss him.
Mark & Roberta Schadde + family
Family
July 1, 2021
