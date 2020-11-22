Richard "Dick" Rieger

March 29, 1936 - November 20, 2020

Richard "Dick" Rieger was born on March 29, 1936, in Utica, Nebraska to Ernest and H Esther (Rurup) Rieger and went home peacefully to his heavenly Father at his home on November 20, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 7 months and 22 days. Richard grew up Southeast of Utica. On June 3, 1955, he was united in marriage to LaDean Pleines at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, Nebraska and to this union four children were born. Richard farmed until 1985 when he became a full-time semi-truck driver until his retirement in 2014. His favorite hobby was working in his shop where he enjoyed welding and woodworking. Richard was a 50 year member of the Utica Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Rieger; great-grandson, Dustin Pane; brother-in-law, Maynard Petersen. Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, LaDean Rieger, Utica, NE; son, Michael and wife Cindy Rieger, Edgar, NE, daughter, Jolene and husband Michael Franks, Utica, NE, son, Chris and wife Tammie Rieger, Utica, NE; grandchildren, Heath (Jessi) Rieger, TN, Nathan (Lauren) Rieger, NY, Anthony Rieger, Utica, NE, Jake (Sheila) Franks, Lincoln, NE, Jeremiah Franks, WA, Melissa (Mat) Gulizia, Waverly, NE, Katy Boman, Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Layla, Bianka, Kaelin, Abigail; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Lillian; two sisters, Ernestine (Ken) Von Bargen and Faye Petersen. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Richard.

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica with Pastor Jon Dunbar officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: Utica Cemetery, Utica, NE. Memorials: to the Rieger family for future designations.