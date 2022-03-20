Richard Keith Scheer

March 16, 2022

Richard Keith Scheer died peacefully Wednesday March 16, 2022, at his apartment in Lincoln Nebraska. He grew up in Madison, the son of Otto Valentine Scheer, a successful businessman and mayor, and Georgia Anne Boggs, a former high school Latin teacher. Rich enlisted in the Navy two days before his 18th birthday and served at the end of WWII. Although Rich's service time was just over a year, he had a lifetime of stories from his adventures. He earned a BA and PhD from the UNL and a MA from the University of Florida.

Rich met his first wife Cory Anderson at UNL, and they had three daughters. He taught mathematics at New Mexico, Philosophy and Logic at South Dakota State in Brookings, the University of Missouri in Columbia, and Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, where he taught until he retired. Rich married Shirley Anderson Kovanda in 1972. They had been friends for years, and had nearly fifty years of traveling, dancing, eating, and entertaining together. They made many friends and were close to her children as well as his from his first marriage.

Although he was a quiet man by nature, Rich made friends wherever he went. Rich walked several miles a day and played tennis well into his eighties. He battled multiple bouts of cancer without complaint. As his wife's health failed, Rich took over cooking and found he enjoyed it, developing a repertoire of recipes such as lasagna and hearty soups. He baked cookies for his wife regularly until her death in September 2020.

Rich is survived by his three daughters Mary (Kirk) Teters, Laurie (Jim) Brunner, Anne (Ted) Albers, stepson Robert Scheer, stepdaughter Sara Kovanda, grandchildren Cassidy Kovanda, Joe Kovanda, Kyle Brunner, Katie Kovanda, Kelsea Brunner and Emily Albers, great-granddaughter Tilda Kovanda, and several nieces and nephews on both sides of his family. Rich's parents, two brothers, stepsons Dave, Kim, and Tom Kovanda, and wife Shirley Scheer pre-deceased him.

At his request he was cremated. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.