Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard E. "Dick" Sorensen
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Richard "Dick" E. Sorensen

December 28, 1927 - March 16, 2021

Richard "Dick" E. Sorensen of Lincoln, NE passed away at home on March 16, 2021. He was the only son born to Axel and Eva Mae (Carroll) on December 28, 1927. Richard graduated from College View High school in 1948 before joining the United States Navy. He then transitioned to the United States Air Force until he left the service in 1954 as an Airman First Class.On May 7, 1955, Richard wed Leona Hazel Bates, raising son Michael and daughter Jeanette. During this time, he worked for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph. He retired from LT&T in 1983.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, wife Leona, sisters Virginia, Pat, Marilyn, and Shirley and daughter-in-law Jody. He is survived by son Michael Geer, daughter Jeanette Flaherty (Donald), grandchildren Brian Geer, Matthew Geer, Ann Larsen (Cory) and Courtney Flaherty (Jacob), two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00p.m. Friday, March 18, 2021, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. A Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate 2 at 1:45pm, Saturday.In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorials be sent to Tabitha Hospice. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dick and I grew up together in College View and graduated from CV High School together in 1948. He played left end on the school's football team. I use to kid him about having 'sticky" hands since he caught any and all passes that I could throw. Dick literally caught the last touchdown pass that gave our football team the Conference championship. Both Dick and I served in the U.S. Air Force and at one time both of us served at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. The Entire Sorenson family were special persons; Dick's mother and father welcomed our visits to their home on 51st street in College View. Our sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends who knew him well. Scott Norton
scott norton
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results