Richard "Dick" E. Sorensen

December 28, 1927 - March 16, 2021

Richard "Dick" E. Sorensen of Lincoln, NE passed away at home on March 16, 2021. He was the only son born to Axel and Eva Mae (Carroll) on December 28, 1927. Richard graduated from College View High school in 1948 before joining the United States Navy. He then transitioned to the United States Air Force until he left the service in 1954 as an Airman First Class.On May 7, 1955, Richard wed Leona Hazel Bates, raising son Michael and daughter Jeanette. During this time, he worked for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph. He retired from LT&T in 1983.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, wife Leona, sisters Virginia, Pat, Marilyn, and Shirley and daughter-in-law Jody. He is survived by son Michael Geer, daughter Jeanette Flaherty (Donald), grandchildren Brian Geer, Matthew Geer, Ann Larsen (Cory) and Courtney Flaherty (Jacob), two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00p.m. Friday, March 18, 2021, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. A Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate 2 at 1:45pm, Saturday.In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorials be sent to Tabitha Hospice. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.