Richard H. "Dick" Stansbury

August 24, 1927 – September 22, 2021

Dick Stansbury, 94, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1927, to Roy and Gladys Stansbury in Milwaukee, WI. He was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran; with Lincoln Police Force; "Dick's APCO" in Bethany, and a distributor of "Malco Products", until retirement in 1991.

He enjoyed 50 years with the UNL Event Staff, 21 of those years were on the 'chain-gang". He was very involved with his church, doing things like; singing in the men's quartet, served on the church board, and was the music director for 33 years.

Dick is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Stansbury, and children, Rich Stansbury, Lincoln, NE, Deb (Don) Ellis, Olathe KS, Gary (Linda) Stansbury, Lincoln, NE, Susan (Dennis) Fraley, Papillion, NE; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation, 3pm-5 p.m., Sunday, September 26,2021, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" St., Lincoln NE. Funeral Services will be held at Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene, 1901 S. 70th St., Lincoln, NE. September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in his honor may be sent to Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene in Lincoln, NE.