Richard H. "Dick" Stansbury
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Richard H. "Dick" Stansbury

August 24, 1927 – September 22, 2021

Dick Stansbury, 94, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1927, to Roy and Gladys Stansbury in Milwaukee, WI. He was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran; with Lincoln Police Force; "Dick's APCO" in Bethany, and a distributor of "Malco Products", until retirement in 1991.

He enjoyed 50 years with the UNL Event Staff, 21 of those years were on the 'chain-gang". He was very involved with his church, doing things like; singing in the men's quartet, served on the church board, and was the music director for 33 years.

Dick is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Stansbury, and children, Rich Stansbury, Lincoln, NE, Deb (Don) Ellis, Olathe KS, Gary (Linda) Stansbury, Lincoln, NE, Susan (Dennis) Fraley, Papillion, NE; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation, 3pm-5 p.m., Sunday, September 26,2021, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" St., Lincoln NE. Funeral Services will be held at Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene, 1901 S. 70th St., Lincoln, NE. September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in his honor may be sent to Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene in Lincoln, NE.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene
1901 S. 70th St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Buff ran into your Dad´s obituary in the paper and sent it to me. I had written them in the past couple of years and knew things weren´t well because my annual Christmas card hasn´t come in that time. Your family was always cherished by ours. I was so glad that they remained friends even after mom´s remarriage to George. Dick and George enjoyed fishing and of course, it was shopping for Mom and Marg. I have pictures of the quartet from the 60´s. The fellowship of believers is strong and lasting into eternity! All of our love to you! Tami
Buff Haight and Tami Haight Knuth
October 1, 2021
Mr & Mrs Allan Teter
Family
September 30, 2021
Mr & Mrs Allan Teter
Family
September 30, 2021
Uncle Dick will be missed. He is definitely singing to the lord as I write this message. My love and condolence s on your loss aunt Marge and the whole family. Love ya
Mr & Mrs Allan Teter
Family
September 30, 2021
I certainly did not know him well, but remember him as the "nice man" at the gas station who filled the car, washed the windshield, and always gave me a wink and a smile when he did it. My condolences.
Sherry Delhay Hofker
Other
September 28, 2021
My deepest condolences. I remember what an awesome singer and all around great person Dick was. He and my dad were very good friends.
Mark Swinscoe
September 27, 2021
Uncle Dick was a great man (as aunt marge said). He was a great example of what a man of God should look like. Denying himself and loving others. I remember his kindness most of all. He would talk to anyone passing by on the streets. We love you uncle Dick and we´ll miss you, but we will see you again in heaven.
Billy Stinchcomb III
September 24, 2021
Rich and Family I am sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you. Remember all the good times you had together.
Richard Watson
Other
September 24, 2021
