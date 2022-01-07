Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "Dick" Turner
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Richard "Dick" Turner

January 5, 2022

Richard "Dick" Turner, age 88, of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born in 1933 on a farm outside Fairbury, Nebraska, and was a graduate of Fairbury High School in 1951. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He married Luci Shultz, also of Fairbury, after they met at the local Veterans Office where she worked.

He graduated with his BA in Philosophy & Religion from Wesleyan University, and then received his Masters of Divinity from Boston University's Theological Seminary in 1963 where he studied under the great theologian and civil rights leader, Howard Dean Thurman; a lifelong influence for Dick. He took his charge with the Nebraska United Methodist Conference in 1963 where he successfully served as a pastor for multiple United Methodist churches across the state. He finished his career as the Executive Director of the United Methodist Conference.

With every move they made with the church there was always a grassroots cause. He provided a safe haven for displaced youth during the Vietnam war, spoke up for persecuted students in rural high schools and defended the rights of the LGBTQ community well ahead of its time. His committed work with Native American tribes on issues of fairness and inclusion fostered a bridge across cultural divides. His work with the Great Plains rural organizing project and the formation of Omaha Together One Community helped both farmers and urban leaders who were struggling economically.

A lover of poetry, music and the arts, he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Elvis Presley (Who he saw live at the Lincoln FieldHouse in 1956!) A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, his surviving family are humbled and honored by his loving memory.

Preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Rose Turner, his brother, Dave and sister, Linda. He is survived by Luci, his wife of 63 years, brothers Jim and Tom, daughter, Laurie (Dave) McDonald, sons, Paul (Paula) Turner, and John (Melissa) Turner, 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsey, Sam, Michael, Elizabeth, and Simon, 4 great-grandchildren, Harper, Carson, Lucas, Rhodes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

All are welcome for the celebration of Dick's life that will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at St Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., Lincoln, NE. Masking and social distancing will be required. The service will also be live streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/28361637/events/9362058.

Donations on behalf of Dick can be made to The Institute for Public Leadership, 3647 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE 68131-1363 or online at https://shareomaha.org/nonprofit/institute-public-leadership to support broad-based organizing in Nebraska. Flowers and cards can be sent to Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St, Lincoln NE 68510



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
St Paul United Methodist Church
1144 M St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Luci you had one great man for your husband. You chose well. May it go well. Bill Doran
William Doran
Work
January 10, 2022
I'll never forget the day in 1980, at Rotary Club, when Dick said to me, "Hey, when ya' comin' back to church?" From that time forward I rarely missed church. Thanks, friend, for getting me reconnected.
Bryce McBride
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Lucy, my heart is with you today. Thank you so much for providing a way to be with you on line
carita
January 8, 2022
Dick will bemissed by many He was a great mentor and leader in the Nebraska Conference. He may be gone, but will be remembered by those who knew him .
Michael Davis
Work
January 7, 2022
Dick was our youth pastor at St Paul Omaha during my high school years and a huge positive influence in my life. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to Luci and the rest of the family. I know he touched a great many lives. One of the very best people I've known.
Jim bruhn
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results