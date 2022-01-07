Richard "Dick" Turner

January 5, 2022

Richard "Dick" Turner, age 88, of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born in 1933 on a farm outside Fairbury, Nebraska, and was a graduate of Fairbury High School in 1951. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He married Luci Shultz, also of Fairbury, after they met at the local Veterans Office where she worked.

He graduated with his BA in Philosophy & Religion from Wesleyan University, and then received his Masters of Divinity from Boston University's Theological Seminary in 1963 where he studied under the great theologian and civil rights leader, Howard Dean Thurman; a lifelong influence for Dick. He took his charge with the Nebraska United Methodist Conference in 1963 where he successfully served as a pastor for multiple United Methodist churches across the state. He finished his career as the Executive Director of the United Methodist Conference.

With every move they made with the church there was always a grassroots cause. He provided a safe haven for displaced youth during the Vietnam war, spoke up for persecuted students in rural high schools and defended the rights of the LGBTQ community well ahead of its time. His committed work with Native American tribes on issues of fairness and inclusion fostered a bridge across cultural divides. His work with the Great Plains rural organizing project and the formation of Omaha Together One Community helped both farmers and urban leaders who were struggling economically.

A lover of poetry, music and the arts, he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Elvis Presley (Who he saw live at the Lincoln FieldHouse in 1956!) A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, his surviving family are humbled and honored by his loving memory.

Preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Rose Turner, his brother, Dave and sister, Linda. He is survived by Luci, his wife of 63 years, brothers Jim and Tom, daughter, Laurie (Dave) McDonald, sons, Paul (Paula) Turner, and John (Melissa) Turner, 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsey, Sam, Michael, Elizabeth, and Simon, 4 great-grandchildren, Harper, Carson, Lucas, Rhodes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

All are welcome for the celebration of Dick's life that will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at St Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., Lincoln, NE. Masking and social distancing will be required. The service will also be live streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/28361637/events/9362058.

Donations on behalf of Dick can be made to The Institute for Public Leadership, 3647 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE 68131-1363 or online at https://shareomaha.org/nonprofit/institute-public-leadership to support broad-based organizing in Nebraska. Flowers and cards can be sent to Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St, Lincoln NE 68510