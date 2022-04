Richard A. VanPelt

February 27, 2021

A Memorial Service for Richard A. VanPelt will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston, IA. The service will be live streamed, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences at www.powersfh.com.