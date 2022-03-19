Menu
Richard "Dick" Wible
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 25 2022
1:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Firethorn Golf Club
Richard "Dick" Wible

January 1, 1936 - March 15, 2022

Richard "Dick" Wible, 86, of Lincoln passed away March 15, 2022. Born January 1, 1936, in Diller, NE to Charles and Dorothy (Fishwood) Wible. Dick served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War. He retired as a vice president of the National Bank of Commerce in 1998, after 43 years. Dick was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lincoln Elks Lodge #80, B.P.O.E., American Legion Post #3, American Institute of Banking, and a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking in Boulder, CO.

Family members include his wife, Karen; daughter Debra (Dean) Spencer, Douglas; son Mark (Corinne) Wible, Lincoln; daughter Penny McDowell, Lincoln and son Michael (Lisa) Wible, Olathe, KS and 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-granddaughters; sister Marilyn (Keith) Braden, Crete; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Bob Behrens.

The family will have a private graveside ceremony. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 1:30-4 p.m. at Firethorn Golf Club, 9301 Firethorn Lane. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Tunnel to Towers or People's City Mission. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Firethorn Golf Club
9301 Firethorn Lane, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark, My thoughts are with you.
Mike Borcher
March 19, 2022
