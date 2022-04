Rick Lee (Taco) Torres

April 1, 2022

Rick Lee (Taco) Torres, 61, of Eagle passed away on April 1, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. Private burial will be in the Eagle Cemetery. A celebration of life will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. until dark at James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Rd., Raymond. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com