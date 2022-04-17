Menu
Ricky L. "Rick" Brown

December 4, 1963 - April 12, 2022

Ricky L. "Rick" Brown, 58, of Lincoln, died on April 12, 2022. Mr. Brown was born December 4, 1963 to Larry & Patricia (Mach) Brown in Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his mother. Survived by his daughters, Nicole (Dillon) Blackburn, Amber (Jason) Bissell; father, Larry Brown; sister, Ronda Brown; grandchildren, Beau & Bentley Blackburn, Ella, Sage, Cole, Hank, Finn & expecting baby Anna.

A celebration of Rick's life will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Inurnment will be 2:00 PM in the Yankee Hill Cemetery. At the request of the Brown family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Rick's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
