Ricky "Rick" Odell Sillman

December 13, 2021

Ricky "Rick" Odell Sillman, 66, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Omaha. Funeral Service, 12/17/21 6 p.m. at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland. Visitation Friday 5-6 p.m. at the Church. Memorials Calvin's Legacy Foundation.