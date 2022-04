Robby R. "Rob" Shumake

December 29, 2021

Robby R. "Rob" Shumake, 66, of New Castle, WY, died December 29, 2021 at his home.

Graveside services and burial 11 A.M. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell, NE. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until service time. Memorial to family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.