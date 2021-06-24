Robert John Allen

February 3, 1937 - June 18, 2021

Robert John Allen, formerly of Denton, Nebraska, was born February 3, 1937, and passed during the night on June 18, 2021 at the age of 84 at Mayberry Gardens assisted living in Garland, Texas. Robert Graduated high school from Tecumseh High School in 1955. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army as a desk sergeant. After completing his service, Robert joined the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Company where he worked his entire career until he retired in 1995.

Robert and Lois married August 15, 1970, and moved to Denton, Nebraska where they bought some land, a house and started and raised their family. Robert was always supporting his family throughout all the business endeavors Lois had started throughout their life together. From building her an office at home for her bookkeeping business, to the after-hours bartender in the Denton Steakhouse, after his LT&T shifts. Robert even jumped on a couple pickle card imprinting machines when it was super busy for Speedy Distributing or was setting up or tearing down the wedding/party events near the end of their joint partnership.

After retiring, Robert and Lois moved to Fairview Kansas for their golden years, where they lived until 2015. During their stay in Kansas, Robert helped Lois with even another business venture, or maybe it was just for spending time together in the Quilt/Sewing shop on main street. They moved to Texas to be closer to their son in 2015. Robert became a resident of Mayberry Gardens after receiving a pacemaker 2017 and enjoyed all 100 residents in the complex until his death in 2021.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Allen; daughter, Lori A. Lein; parents, Leo and Josephine (Hindera) Allen; sister, Margaret Lempka and his nephew-in-law, Bernard Vance. Robert is survived by his son, Robert Nicholas Allen of Allen Texas; and 2 grandsons, Nicholas Lien, and Alex Lien, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Graveside service will be 3:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021 in the Wyuka Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to gather at the main entrance prior to the start time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.