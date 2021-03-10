Menu
Robert W. Anderson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Robert W. Anderson

May 26, 1939 - March 7, 2021

Robert W. Anderson, 81, of Lincoln passed away March 7, 2021. Born May 26, 1939 in Lincoln, NE to Warren and Irene (Barney) Anderson. Robert was retired from real estate. He was a homebuilder, appraiser, and realtor. Robert was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church and a legacy member of Hillcrest Country Club.

Family members include his loving wife Sandra; daughter Brittany and son Blake (Jodi) Anderson, Lincoln; grandchildren Connor and Eva Anderson, Sasha, and Skylar Hoxie; sisters Pat Quattrocchi, Sandy (Wes) Kerns, Nancy Schilke, Peggy Anderson and Janet Hesson; brothers John (Pam) Anderson; Gilbert (Pam) Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, son Brett Robert Anderson (1972), and sister Sandy Bull.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday (3-12-21) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington Street with Pastor Eric Lesher officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Thursday (3-11-21) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Livestreaming and condolences online at roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
2225 Washington Street, NE
Doesn´t get any better in life than to be a hunter and a golfer, and a Lutheran. He lived his life well.
John And Diane Dudley
March 15, 2021
The angels in heaven are celebrating the arrival of Bob into his eternal home. Bob was a big help to me during my interim ministry at Grace and to Rosie and me in the selling of our home in 2017. Blessings upon you and your family, Sandy. Even though Bob is gone from your midst,you have two precious gifts remaining: memories and the hope of being together again someday in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Clint & Rosie McDonald
March 13, 2021
Thank God for Bob, for the gift he was to so many, for the gift he was to me during my days at Grace. God comfort and keep you, Sandi.
Michael Ostrom
March 12, 2021
My condolences
Wil Tewes
March 11, 2021
Dear Sandy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You and I have shared many memories from Grace, from teaching Bible School, to singing in a barbershop group, and the choir. I also send hugs to Brittany in this difficult time. Because of your strong faith, I know that you will be with Bob someday. All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word (and love) of the Lord endures forever. 1 Peter1:24,25
Sharon Sell Clabaugh
March 10, 2021
