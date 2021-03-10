Robert W. Anderson

May 26, 1939 - March 7, 2021

Robert W. Anderson, 81, of Lincoln passed away March 7, 2021. Born May 26, 1939 in Lincoln, NE to Warren and Irene (Barney) Anderson. Robert was retired from real estate. He was a homebuilder, appraiser, and realtor. Robert was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church and a legacy member of Hillcrest Country Club.

Family members include his loving wife Sandra; daughter Brittany and son Blake (Jodi) Anderson, Lincoln; grandchildren Connor and Eva Anderson, Sasha, and Skylar Hoxie; sisters Pat Quattrocchi, Sandy (Wes) Kerns, Nancy Schilke, Peggy Anderson and Janet Hesson; brothers John (Pam) Anderson; Gilbert (Pam) Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, son Brett Robert Anderson (1972), and sister Sandy Bull.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday (3-12-21) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington Street with Pastor Eric Lesher officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Thursday (3-11-21) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Livestreaming and condolences online at roperandsons.com.