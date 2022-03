Robert L. Betzelberger

August 2, 1967 - March 5, 2021

Preceded in death by parents Paul and Carole Betzelberger. Survived by brothers John (Carol) and Jim Betzelberger; nieces Erin (Joe) Gulizia and Sara Betzelberger; nephew A.J. Betzelberger. Visitation 6-8pmTuesday (3/9/2021) Memorial Service 10 AM Thursday (3/11/2021) both at Roeder Mortuary. Service will be live-streamed via Roeder Mortuary 108th Facebook page. www.RoederMortuary.com