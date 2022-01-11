Menu
Robert Lee Bienhoff

May 5, 1962 - January 8, 2022


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers to the family. We have only been in the neighborhood a couple of years and Robert always stopped to see our updates and chat. He made this neighborhood look nice and was very proud of the work he accomplished. He will be missed.
Kevin and Judy Welch
January 12, 2022
Henry & Kevin, deepest condolences! So sorry to see this. Prayers for you all. Lori & ElRoy & Alice Bartels
Lori Bartels Hutchison
Family
January 11, 2022
