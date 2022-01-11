To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sending prayers to the family. We have only been in the neighborhood a couple of years and Robert always stopped to see our updates and chat. He made this neighborhood look nice and was very proud of the work he accomplished. He will be missed.
Kevin and Judy Welch
January 12, 2022
Henry & Kevin, deepest condolences! So sorry to see this. Prayers for you all.
Lori & ElRoy & Alice Bartels