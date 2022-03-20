Robert Lee "Bob" Brommer

September 7, 1939 - March 18, 2022

Robert Lee "Bob" Brommer age 82 of Lincoln, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Brookside Care Home in Lincoln. Bob was born September 7, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Mildred (Combs) Brommer. He attended Hastings Public Schools and graduated in 1957. He graduated from Hastings College in 1970 with a degree in Business Administration. He married Jane Wendell of Hastings on September 2, 1960.

Bob worked as a draftsman for Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas and the Hastings Anhydrous Ammonia Plant. He also taught drafting at Central Community College in Hastings. He traveled Nebraska for 8 years selling chemicals for Certified Laboratories of Dallas, Texas. In 1983, he formed a financial services agency, Robert L. Brommer & Associates, specializing in stocks, bonds, insurance and tax accounting. In 1990, he moved his business to Lincoln.

Bob was Honorably Discharged from the Army National Guard having achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He was active in all Masonic Bodies and was twice Past Master of College View Masonic Lodge #320, Scottish Rite bodies as a 32nd degree Mason, and the Tehama and Sesostris Shrines. He was a life member of Sertoma International. He served as president of the Hastings Noon Sertoma Club and District Governor of Nebraska for that organization. He was a member of Christ Methodist Church in Lincoln.

Throughout his life, Bob was an avid golfer and small game hunter. He was active in the alumni associations of both Hastings High School and Hastings College and was a devoted supporter of Husker football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Brommer and one brother , Richard. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane of Lincoln; daughter Laura (David) Ramsay, son John (Amy) Brommer, granddaughters Kristin (Greg) Eloge and Kara (James) Shannon and great-granddaughter Ava Eloge all of Omaha; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" Street in Lincoln. Masonic Rites will be held immediately preceding the service. Reception and lunch immediately following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at Wyuka.com