Love To Aunt Pat & family. I remember the first time I saw Uncle Bob! I was a young child & my mother (Jean) took me to a performance. We sat next to Aunt Pat to hear Bob & his group sing hymns. I thought he & Aunt Pat were so cool & special. And they are. Many years later I attended our Smith Family reunion near Pikes Peak. On Sunday of that weekend Bob held Sunday service for us all. It was inspiring & it felt so uplifting for the family to gather together for church. He is missed. May the love of family & friends comfort you in the days to come Aunt Pat. Love, Jo

Jurene "Jo" Clessler & family Family October 14, 2021