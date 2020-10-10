Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert D. Wahl

Robert D. Wahl

December 24, 1928 - October 6, 2020

Robert D. Wahl passed away October 6, 2020. He was born December 24, 1928 in Fairbury, Nebraska. He grew up in Fairbury and Western, Nebraska. Bob retired in 1991 as UNL garage supervisor. Bob enjoyed traveling, friends, family, and Husker football.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary, son Richard (Celia) Wahl, daughter Shirley "Leigh" Wahl, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to friend and neighbor, Scott Krueger, for all his help.

There will be a private family mass. A public viewing will be held on Sunday October 11 from 12-7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Memorials can be directed to St. Teresa School or Matt Talbot Kitchen.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.