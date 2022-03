Robert Lee DeBoer

February 1, 1944 - June 5, 2021

Robert Lee DeBoer, 77, passed away June 5, 2021 in Fairbury. He was born February 1, 1944 to William (Bill) & Rose Wenz DeBoer at Fairbury. A celebration of Life Service will be Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends from 4 – 6 p.m. Sunday at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com