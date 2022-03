Robert "Barney" L. Doeden

March 10, 1942 – March 22, 2022

Robert "Barney" L. Doeden, 80 of Syracuse March 10, 1942 – March 22, 2022. Memorial Service: Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Fair Center, 135 Plum St. Syracuse, NE with the service livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com