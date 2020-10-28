Robert (Red) Edson Gaston

February 26, 1929 - October 21, 2020

Robert (Red) Edson Gaston, age 91, Lincoln NE died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Robert was born February 26, 1929 at home in Norman Nebraska. Robert was the 5th of 6 children born to Merwie (Edson) and Thomas Gaston, Sr. Robert graduated from Minden High School in 1947. He received a BA in Education degree in 1951 from Nebraska Wesleyan; MA of education from UNL in 1959; and Six Year Specialist degree from UNL in 1972. Red served in the US Army, stationed in Alaska from 1951-1953. He was a standout basketball player at Minden HS, Nebraska Wesleyan, and on the Army's Fort Richardson Alaskan Armed Forces team.

Robert began his professional career as an instructor, coach and principal at Union Public Schools in 1953. In the following years he was an instructor and coach at Polk Public Schools (1954-56), Beaver Crossing Public School (1956-59), and Bayard Public Schools (1959-1962). In 1962, Mr. Gaston became Superintendent at Homer Public Schools and in 1966 the family moved to Hooper, NE. Mr. Gaston, as Superintendent of Hooper Public Schools, was instrumental in consolidating the Hooper, Winslow, Uehling, and Nickerson Public Schools to form Logan View Jr.-Sr. High school from where he retired in 1990 after 24 years as Superintendent.

Robert and Phyllis Jean Tyler were united in marriage on June 4, 1954. They met while attending Nebraska Wesleyan. Two children, Carol and Jim, completed the family. Phyllis passed away in January, 2018. They enjoyed 63 years of together. Following retirement, Robert and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and camping. Golf became Red's sport at retirement playing in Senior Leagues in Hooper and Lincoln.

Robert is survived by his children: Carol (Wendell) Hutsell of Waverly, Jim (Patty) Gaston of Papillion; grandchildren: Dan (Kylie) Hutsell of Blair, Sarah (Mike) Wilson of Independence MO, Jake Gaston (Kaela Butts) of Overland Park, KS; Jared (Molly) Gaston of Omaha, NE; and Stephanie Gaston of Papillion: and great grandchildren: Grant, Lauren, Kendall and Camille Hutsell of Blair. Sisters in Law: Joann Gaston, Broken Bow, Phyllis Gaston, Norman, Marian Slaughter and Kathy Tyler, Lincoln; Brothers in Law: Van Tyler and Bob Tyler Lincoln.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; parents, Thomas Sr and Merwie, brothers, Thomas Jr, Russell; sisters and brothers-in law, Mary (Spence) Moll, Barbara (Howard) Hofstater and Ann (at birth); sister in law Marge Tyler; brother in law Bill Slaughter.

Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, November 2, 2020, 1:00 PM at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln NE. The service will be live streamed. Burial following the service at Rosehill Cemetery in Waverly with full military honors. Livestreaming will be available at www.roperandsons.com/Livestream. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Logan View Public School Education Foundation, 1077 Nickerson Road, Hooper, NE 68031 or Faith United Methodist Church, 303 W. Maple Street, Hooper, NE 68031. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com