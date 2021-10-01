Robert M. Eggert

May 5, 1944 - September 27, 2021

Robert M. Eggert, 77, of Elmwood died Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Hospice House, Omaha, NE. Robert was born in Julesburg, Colorado on May 5, 1944, to Herbert and Sarah (McCord) Eggert. He served in the Navy before marrying Dorothy Kirkland on Sept 21, 1965. He was a diesel mechanic for 34 years for Herman Bros. which became Transwood. He also was a contract route driver for the Lincoln Journal Star since 1968.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Dr. Dawn Eggert of Lincoln, NE, a son, Gerald Eggert of Papillion, NE, a brother, Dale (Geraldine) Eggert of South Bend, IN, an uncle, William McCord of Corinth, TX. Preceded in death by parents, his wife Dorothy, a son Robert Eugene, and his sister Elaine Wachtel.

Graveside Service 11:00 am Saturday, October 2nd, at Elmwood Cemetery 612 North 4th street Elmwood NE. Visitation 9:00 am 10:30 am Saturday, at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel 207 West H Street Weeping Water NE. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Condolences or tributes share on www.hammonsfs.com