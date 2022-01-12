Robert Ewoldt

January 6, 2022

Robert Ewoldt of Lincoln died at the age of 86 on January 6, 2022, after eleven courageous years with cancer. Born in Stapleton, Nebraska, to Henry and Mable (Ritter) Ewoldt, Bob was a Stapleton High graduate where he was an athlete and class Salutatorian. Bob graduated from the University of Nebraska, Kearney with an Industrial Engineering and Education Degree. Immediately after that he joined the US Army and then upon discharge joined the Army Reserves for 25 years achieving the rank of Master Sgt/First Sgt E-8.

In 1961, Bob married Inge in Stapleton and moved to Lincoln starting a successful 40-year career at Cushman Motors. He became a Senior Project Engineer before his retirement in 2001. He was known as an expert on Cushman products and kept extensive files on Cushman history, engineering, products and parts. He served on the Cushman Scooter Club of America Board as a Technical Advisor writing a "Tech Tips" column for a bi-monthly magazine and answering frequent emails and calls for advice.

Bob was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Lincoln Engineers, Cornhusker Model A Club, Lincoln Sailing Club, American Legion and First Plymouth Church. He loved sailing at Branched Oak Lake racing his Snipes and cruisers. A man of many interests, he also was a hunter, trap shooter, a wood and metal worker, fish pond builder, golfer for fun only, a beekeeper and a Husker fan. Bob especially loved his Model A roadster and the red Chevy Camaro he bought new in 1969 and then lovingly restored in later years. He married Donna in 2000, retired in 2001 and enjoyed new travel experiences and Cushman meet adventures with his favorite buddies.

Preceded in death in 1993 by his first wife, Ingeborg (Vogt) Ewoldt. Bob is survived by his wife Donna Filbert Ewoldt, his brother Alfred Ewoldt (Clara Schlientz) and family of Stapleton, NE, his son John H. Ewoldt (Kristi Oschner) and family, Lincoln, stepdaughter Suzanne Sughroue (Scott) and family of Lincoln, stepson Don Peterson (Laura) and family of Leawood, KS, beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families.

A celebration of Bob's life will be at 11 am on Friday, January 21 at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at Wyuka Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the O Street entrance at 2:30. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser and Love wwwbmlfh.com. (Live Streaming link) The family requests those who attend wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to your favorite charity in Bob's name or to First Plymouth Church or to the Nebraska Sailing Club Organization for UNL club students needing equipment. Make checks payable to UNL Sailing Club and mail to: In Memory of Robert Ewoldt, Student Organization Financial Services, PO Box 880455, Lincoln, NE 68588. Tax deductibility is under: University of Nebraska Lincoln Sport Clubs Council Inc. tax ID #27-2919549. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com