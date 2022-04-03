Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" Fox

Robert "Bob" Fox

July 13, 1940 - March 31, 2022

Robert "Bob" Fox, 81, of Lincoln passed away March 31, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. Born July 13, 1940, in Griswold, Iowa to Russ and Marjorie (Gerhardt) Fox. Bob worked at ABC Electric as a foreman electrician for 45 years. After retirement Bob enjoyed fishing with his brother, working around his home of 53 years, and cultivating his strawberry patch. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

Family members include brother Jim Fox, Omaha, Nebraska, his daughters Cheryl Murphy, Springfield, Missouri, and Laurie Duvall, Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren Tyler Murphy, Chicago, Illinois, Nick Murphy, Springfield, Missouri, Ellis Duvall, Phoenix, Arizona and Claire Duvall, Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandsons Trenton and Parker Murphy, Springfield, Missouri. receded in death by his parents, wife Pam Fox, and niece Keri Sue Fox.

Private Celebration of Life will be held at later date.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.