Robert "Bob" Fox

July 13, 1940 - March 31, 2022

Robert "Bob" Fox, 81, of Lincoln passed away March 31, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. Born July 13, 1940, in Griswold, Iowa to Russ and Marjorie (Gerhardt) Fox. Bob worked at ABC Electric as a foreman electrician for 45 years. After retirement Bob enjoyed fishing with his brother, working around his home of 53 years, and cultivating his strawberry patch. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

Family members include brother Jim Fox, Omaha, Nebraska, his daughters Cheryl Murphy, Springfield, Missouri, and Laurie Duvall, Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren Tyler Murphy, Chicago, Illinois, Nick Murphy, Springfield, Missouri, Ellis Duvall, Phoenix, Arizona and Claire Duvall, Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandsons Trenton and Parker Murphy, Springfield, Missouri. receded in death by his parents, wife Pam Fox, and niece Keri Sue Fox.

Private Celebration of Life will be held at later date.