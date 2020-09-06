Menu
Robert "Bob" Frank

September 2, 2020

Hastings resident, Robert "Bob" Frank, 99, passed away, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Azria Health Blue Hill, Blue Hill, NE. Services will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be at the Harvard Cemetery, Harvard, NE. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Apfel Funeral Home Hastings. Wearing face mask is encouraged for the protection of those who more vulnerable to illness. Memorials may be given to Nebraska Educational TV, First United Methodist of Hastings, and Cancer research. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.


Funeral services provided by:
APFEL - Hastings
