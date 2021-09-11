Robert M. Garcia Sr.

June 3, 1958 - August 28, 2021

Robert M. Garcia, 63, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on August 28, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida. Robert was born on June 3rd, 1958 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Robert went to Lincoln Northeast High School and worked at Lancaster County Corrections, Nebraska Department of Corrections, and L.T.S.O. Department of Homeland Security. He enjoyed his Husker Saturday's, tailgating, and attending games with family and friends. Robert had a great love of cars, especially his Cadillac CTS-V, also his love of music and playing the guitar. Robert loved keeping everyone up to date on current events. He also loved authentic Mexican food and cold beer!

Robert is survived by his father Joseph M. Garcia (Helen Crockett-Garcia) Children: Angela M. (Garcia) Jerden (Superior, NE.) Sophie J Garcia (Wichita, KS.) Robert M. Garcia Jr, Alexander Dayton Garcia (Lincoln, NE.) Grandchildren: Trenton, Mariah, Jacob, Amelia, Scarlett, Grayson. 5 Great-Grandchildren. Special Friend, Marci Reffert. Brother Richard A. (Denise) Garcia, sister Margaret E. (Bradley) Sievers, brother-in-law Craig Sievers, step-sister Valerie J. (Tom) Fisher, step-brother Gregg L. Young (Dallas TX.) step-sister Gail A. (Richard) Lowery. Step-brother Randy (Paula) Asmus. Step-brothers Chad (DeAnn) Crockett and Shane (Angie) Crockett. Also too many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces to mention!

He is preceded in death by his Mother Marian E. Garcia (Keith) Asmus. Grandparents Demetrio A. and Mary T. Garcia and Albert W. and Miriam Mathis. Step-mother Margaret C. Garcia, sister Debra M. Snyder (Swain) sister Marylee Ann Garcia (Craig) Sievers and step-brother Kevin R. Young.

Cremation, no viewing. Rosary 7pm Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30am Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street, Lincoln. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Blessed Sacrament Church or to Calvary Cemetery. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.