Robert Stratton Hall

May 24, 2021

Robert Stratton Hall 97, of Lincoln passed away on May 24, 2021. Born in Cherokee, IA in 1924 to Robert Sr. and Beatrice (Stratton) Hall. He was raised by father and stepmother Anna (Dawson) Hall after his mother's death. Bob was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family completely. He was a decorated WWII veteran who served with honor in the Air Force as a pilot. He was just 19 years old when he flew his first mission.

Using the G.I. Bill, Bob finished a teaching degree at UNL in three years and started his teaching career at Irving Middle School in Lincoln. He later moved to Lincoln Southeast High School and led the Industrial Arts Program. He taught Engineering and Architectural Drawing with excitement and love for his students. In addition, in the evenings he sold insurance. He called it the best of both worlds teaching students by day and working with adults by night. He also worked at the race track as a supervisor of ticket sales in the summer.

With all of these jobs he still made and effort to spend quality time with Cheryl, his daughter. Their love of quarter horses and commitment to showing them in 4-H cemented the father/daughter bond. He and his wife Marie were true soulmates and were married for 72 years. They delighted in each other's company almost as much as they delighted in being grandparents to Alyia. Giving her rides on his riding lawnmower through the neighborhood to swinging on the porch swing he adored spending time with her. His pride in her grew as she grew.

Survivors include daughter Cheryl Whitehall and granddaughter Alyia Whitehall of Lincoln along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by wife Marie and parents Robert Sr. with mothers Beatice and Anna.

Visitation will be Monday June 7, 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM with family in attendance 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Celebration of Life will be June 8, 2021, 11:00 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.

As a courtesy to the family, we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com