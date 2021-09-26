Robert L. Hernandez

October 26, 1979 - September 23, 2021

Robert L. Hernandez, 41, of Lincoln passed away on September 23, 2021. Born on October 26, 1979, in Scottsbluff, NE, to Lorenzo Lopez and Denise Hernandez. He had many hobbies including playing with Mamas, fishing, Keno, the Denver Broncos, and his Red Camaro. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family, especially his children.

Family members include his fiancé Dulce, and children Lailani, Jordan and Cruzita; mother Denise and father Lorenzo; siblings Rey, Ciera, Frances and Crystal; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com