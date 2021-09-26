Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert L. Hernandez
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Robert L. Hernandez

October 26, 1979 - September 23, 2021

Robert L. Hernandez, 41, of Lincoln passed away on September 23, 2021. Born on October 26, 1979, in Scottsbluff, NE, to Lorenzo Lopez and Denise Hernandez. He had many hobbies including playing with Mamas, fishing, Keno, the Denver Broncos, and his Red Camaro. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family, especially his children.

Family members include his fiancé Dulce, and children Lailani, Jordan and Cruzita; mother Denise and father Lorenzo; siblings Rey, Ciera, Frances and Crystal; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I love you brother I enjoyed the short time we had together. You are dads twin. I´m glad we got to spend last 4th of July together. It meant to the world to me. Lani,Kandy and your self are the most loving people I´ve ever met. Fly high bro as you look over us all
Cierra Tenorio
Family
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results