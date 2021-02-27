Robert A. Holley

January 31, 1960 - February 18, 2021

Robert A. Holley, 1/31/1960 – 2/18/2021, of Dwight, Nebraska.

Survived by children Michael Holley (Christine Buckley) of San Simeon, CA, Sarah Holley (Cody Smola) of Dwight; brother Michael Holley of Valparaiso; sister-in-law Tammie Holley of Valparaiso; nieces and nephews Alex (Kinna) Holley of Lincoln, Olivia (Chris) Gold of Omaha, Frances Holley of Valparaiso, Thomas Holley of Lincoln;great-niece Coral Holley of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by wife Bjorg Sandok Holley; parents James and Evelyn (Funnel) Holley; brothers Jim and Pat Holley.

Graveside service 1 pm Saturday at Valparaiso Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Wadlow Rozanek Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.