Robert A. Holley
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Valparaiso
424 Pine Street
Valparaiso, NE

Robert A. Holley

January 31, 1960 - February 18, 2021

Robert A. Holley, 1/31/1960 – 2/18/2021, of Dwight, Nebraska.

Survived by children Michael Holley (Christine Buckley) of San Simeon, CA, Sarah Holley (Cody Smola) of Dwight; brother Michael Holley of Valparaiso; sister-in-law Tammie Holley of Valparaiso; nieces and nephews Alex (Kinna) Holley of Lincoln, Olivia (Chris) Gold of Omaha, Frances Holley of Valparaiso, Thomas Holley of Lincoln;great-niece Coral Holley of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by wife Bjorg Sandok Holley; parents James and Evelyn (Funnel) Holley; brothers Jim and Pat Holley.

Graveside service 1 pm Saturday at Valparaiso Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Wadlow Rozanek Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Valparaiso Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Valparaiso
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob was a great guy, always greeted you with a smile . RIP
Blaine Wills
March 2, 2021
