Dr. Robert J. Buchman

August 4, 2020

Dr. Robert J. Buchman (91) of Lincoln, "slipped the surly bonds of earth" during the early hours of August 4, 2020, and is now peacefully fly-fishing in his favorite trout stream. Bob was born in Paola, (KS) to Joseph D. Buchman, an Agronomist, and Margaret (Reasoner) Buchman. He was a graduate of Paola High School and was accepted as a third-year student by Creighton University School of Medicine. He married the love of his life, Claire (Sanderson) in 1951, and was the proud father of Laura (Ed), Mark (Sandee), Robin (Earl), and Elise (Charles). After graduating from Creighton University School of Medicine, he interned at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln, and practiced in Spalding (NE). He did his general surgery residency with Dr. Roland Miller, and was the first resident of that program. He completed his training at William Beaumont Army Hospital, and later did his cardiovascular-thoracic residency at Fort Bliss Army Hospital, where his consultants were Michael DeBakey and Denton Cooley. Bob served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps and was part of the Project Mercury recovery Mission Team. He transferred to the U.S. Army Medical Corps, and after 17 years, to the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring with the rank of Colonel, after 35 years of combined military service. His active duty service included a tour of Viet Nam as the Commander of the 67th Evac. Hospital, during which he was awarded the Soldier's Medal, the Army's highest award for non-combatant heroism. While in the service, he devised a method to warm blood to body temperature prior to transfusion to patients, and also participated in pioneering lung transplants in primates. Bob left active military service for private practice in Lincoln with cardiovascular surgeons, Drs. Steve Carveth, Herb Reese, Deepak Gangahar, and Mike Breiner. Bob was a generous supporter of Creighton University, the University of Nebraska, Madonna Rehabilitation Foundation, Pius X High School, Doane University, Boys and Girls Club, Scouting, BSA (Boy Scouts of America), Haven of the Ozarks Animal Shelter, and Cornhusker Athletics and Touchdown Club. Bob and Claire helped establish a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Chair at Madonna's Omaha Campus, in affiliation with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Through Save the Children, he and Claire also sponsored two sons in South America. In 1973, Bob earned his pilot license, and then an IFR and Instructor rating as well. He and Claire enjoyed flying their own 777CD Piper plane to visit their children and siblings, cheer on the Cornhusker football team, and fly-fish at Roaring River State Park in Missouri. In later years he honed his culinary skills, backyard birded, tended his gardens, worked crosswords and Sudoku puzzles, and gave much affection to his beloved Kiki, the last in a long line of poodles. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laura Buchman (Ed Duncklee), Mark Buchman (Sandee), Roberta "Robin" Cross (Earl Poon) and Elise Buchman (Charles Butler); sister, Marie Buchman Cook, and younger brother, Carl (Mary); the grandchildren of whom he was so proud: Robert Tanner, Eric Buchman, Kevin Duncklee (Seevun Kozar), Kateri Duncklee, Rebecca Cross, and Edward Poon; as well as many nieces and nephews (who affectionately called him "UB" for Uncle Bob) and dear friends of all ages. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claire; their infant daughter, Theresa; his sister, Joan; and his brothers-in-law, David Cook and Don Watson. Vigil/Rosary to be held Sunday, September 13, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at Butherus, Maser, Love Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church. Memorials, in lieu of flowers are requested to be sent to the Madonna Foundation towards a Therapy garden. The funeral will Lived Streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. E-mail condolences to www.bmlfh.com