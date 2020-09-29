Dr. Robert J. Prokop

September 19, 1934 - September 25, 2020

Dr. Robert J. Prokop was born September 19, 1934 in Wilber, Nebraska to Joseph and Emma (Santin) Prokop and passed away near Crete, Nebraska on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 86. As a young man, Bob attended Wilber Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1952. He was an excellent athlete, especially in basketball and baseball, and participated in semi-pro leagues. He furthered his education by receiving his bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Mathematics at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1956. Later he earned his Master's degree in sub fields of Chemistry, followed by a Doctorate in Organic and Bio Chemistry in which Bob received his medical degree. He practiced medicine for over 35 years. Bob spent a number of terms serving on the Board of Regents with the University of Nebraska from 1971-1982, as well as running as a candidate for Governor in the 1980's. He also had a great passion for farming, and was active in agriculture, managing and operating farms in Nance and Saline Counties. Bob loved Nebraska Football and spent most of his life at Memorial Stadium on gamedays. He also loved to fish off the banks of the Loup River and went deer and elk hunting often. Bob was known for his quick wit, being a loyal friend to many and was a great conversationalist. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Prokop. He is survived by his many cousins and relatives and friends who loved him. A public graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Wilber Czech Cemetery, Wilber. Visitation is Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials have been established and may be directed in care of Lauber Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Milford, NE 68405.