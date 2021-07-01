Menu
Robert Jewett
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Robert Jewett

December 31, 1933 - December 4, 2020

A celebrated theologian and educator, Robert is the author of over 200 essays and 25 books. He received his education at Nebraska Wesleyan University, B.A. in 1955; University of Chicago, B.D. in 1958; and Doctor of Theology from University of Tübingen in 1966.

He served in many institutions of higher learning, including as professor of Religious Studies from 1966-1980 at Morningside College in Sioux City and was a professor of New Testament interpretation from 1980-2000 at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, IL. In his final years he was theologian-in-residence at St. Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln, Ne.

He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Jewett and her husband, Husam Suleymangil who reside in Istanbul; his partner Heike Goebel who resides in Germany; his former wife, Janet Jewett who lives in Lincoln, NE and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on July 7th at 2 pm St Marks Methodist Church at 8550 Pioneers Blvd in Lincoln


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St Marks Methodist Church
8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
