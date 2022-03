Robert Lee King

July 12, 1931 - September 13, 2021

Robert Lee King, 90, of Lincoln, passed away September 13, 2021. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully from his home.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 23rd at 2:00 PM at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr (40th and Yankee Hill). Memorials to the family for future designation.