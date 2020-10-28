Menu
Robert L. "Bob" Liliedahl

Robert "Bob" L. Liliedahl

January 19, 1950 - October 23, 2020

Robert "Bob" L. Liliedahl, age 70 of Ithaca, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wahoo on January 19, 1950 to Oscar and Leone (Smith) Liliedahl.

Survived by children, Shawn (Jennifer) Liliedahl of Lincoln, Staci (Ben) Matiyow of Council Bluffs, IA, Rob (Jill) Liliedahl of Lincoln; grandchildren John and Claire Liliedahl and Parker and Jordyn Matiyow; siblings Dr. Richard (Mary) Liliedahl of Murrieta, CA, Dr. Roger (Marjorie) Liliedahl of Olathe, KS, Leanne (Mike) Bartek of Wahoo; several nieces and nephews; and countless lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister Karen.

A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. No flowers please. Condolences can be sent to the Family of Bob at the funeral home. A celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
