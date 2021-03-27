Robert Howard Lamb

April 24, 1955 - March 23, 2021

Robert Howard Lamb passed unexpectedly at home on March 23, 2021. Bobby was born April 24, 1955 to Vernon Austin and Eula Ione (Shrader) Lamb in Hubbell, NE. He went to grade school in Hubbell and to High school at Lincoln High, Lincoln, NE. Bob was a gentle spirit with the biggest heart you can imagine. He loved hard, worked hard and played hard. He was devoted to his family and was always there with a helping hand for a friend.

In the last decade, Bob returned to Hubbell and gave our family our roots back, along with the happiest of our childhood memories. He found peace and community in the place he always belonged. He loved his home, his barn, his amazing garden, his dogs and chickens. He was loved more than he ever knew and will be missed so very much.

Bobby is survived by his sister Candyce (Bill) Nass of Lincoln, his brother and best friend, Barry (Debora) Lamb of Boulder CO, his sister Roxanne (Randy) Barr of Brownfield, TX and his sister Robin (Phillip) Apanovitch of Glastonbury, CT., in addition to many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. It gives us great peace knowing he is with them now.

Services will be at the discretion of the family at a later date.